Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Mass Transfer (Distillation) market will register a 7.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1220.3 million by 2025, from $ 921.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mass Transfer (Distillation) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mass Transfer (Distillation) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Mass Transfer (Distillation), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Mass Transfer (Distillation) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Mass Transfer (Distillation) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Column Internals

Random Packing

Structured Packing

Trays

The segment of column inernals hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 43%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Petroleum Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Fine Chemical Industry

Other

The petroleum industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 54% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sulzer

Haiyan New Century

Koch-Glitsch

VFF

RVT Process Equipment

Raschig

Boneng

Beiyang National Distillation Technology

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Nantong Sutong Separation Technology

Jiangxi Xintao Technology

Kevin Enterprises

Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering

Wuhang Kai Tong

HAT International

Montz

Tianjin Univtech

Lantec Products

Zehua Chemical Engineering

GTC Technology US

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mass Transfer (Distillation) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mass Transfer (Distillation) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mass Transfer (Distillation) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mass Transfer (Distillation) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mass Transfer (Distillation) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Mass Transfer (Distillation) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Column Internals

2.2.3 Structured Packing

2.2.4 Trays

2.3 Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Mass Transfer (

…continued

