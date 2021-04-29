North America Heating Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 11,839.8 million by 2027 with CAGR of 6.0%.

The North America heating equipment market was valued at US$ 7,610.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,839.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Heating Equipment Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Heating Equipment market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The US, Canada, and Mexico are major economies in North America. The changing climate has led to an increase in demand for electrical cooling systems in summer and natural gas, fuel oil, wood and electrical heating equipment in winter. In addition, climate change damages the energy use of buildings and affects air conditioning loads that vary depending on the ambient temperature and humidity. In the US, the energy efficiency of heating equipment is expected to improve with the introduction of new government regulations. This provides the key to the smart heating equipment market for most modern building heating and air conditioning units.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Heating Equipment market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Heating Equipment market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Danfoss

Emerson Electric Co.

Haier Group Corporation

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Lennox International, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Trane Technologies

North America Heating Equipment Market Segmentation

North America Heating Equipment Market – by Product

Heat pumps

Furnaces

Boilers

Unitary Heaters

North America Heating Equipment Market – by End user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The research on the North America Heating Equipment market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Heating Equipment market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Heating Equipment market.

