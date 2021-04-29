lobal Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2005.2 million by 2025, from $ 1480.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Two-component PUD

One-Component PUD

Urethane-modified

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Leather Coating

Wood Coatings

Paper

Plastic Gloves

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bayer

UBE

DSM

Lubrizol

BASF

Lanxess

Stahl

Alberdingk Boley

Mitsui

Hauthaway

SNP

VCM Polyurethanes

Chase

DIC

DowDuPont

Wanhua Chemical

SiwoChem

Reichhold

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.4 Automotive Venting Membrane Segment by Application

….. continued

