Global Bio-seeds Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Bio-seeds market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bio-seeds business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bio-seeds market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Bio-seeds, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Bio-seeds market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Bio-seeds companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Herbicide Tolerance

Insect Resistance

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Corn

Soybean

Cotton

Canola

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Corteva Agriscience

Sakata Seed

Syngenta

Bayer CropScience

Groupe Limagrain

Bayer

Kleinwanzlebener Saatzuch SAAT SE

BASF

Land O’Lakes

DLF Seeds and Science

Takii Seed

SAATBAU

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bio-seeds consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bio-seeds market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bio-seeds manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bio-seeds with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bio-seeds submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bio-seeds Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Bio-seeds Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Bio-seeds Segment by Type

2.2.1 Herbicide Tolerance

2.2.2 Insect Resistance

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Bio-seeds Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Bio-seeds Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Bio-seeds Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Bio-seeds Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Bio-seeds Segment by Application

2.4.1 Corn

2.4.2 Soybean

2.4.3 Cotton

2.4.4 Canola

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Bio-seeds Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Bio-seeds Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Bio-seeds Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Bio-seeds Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Bio-seeds by Company

3.1 Global Bio-seeds Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Bio-seeds Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bio-seeds Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Bio-seeds Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Bio-seeds Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bio-seeds Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Bio-seeds Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Bio-seeds Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Bio-seeds Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Bio-seeds Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Bio-seeds by Regions

4.1 Bio-seeds by Regions

4.2 Americas Bio-seeds Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Bio-seeds Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Bio-seeds Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Bio-seeds Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Bio-seeds Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Bio-seeds Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Bio-seeds Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Bio-seeds Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Bio-seeds Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Bio-seeds Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Bio-seeds Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Bio-seeds Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Bio-seeds Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Bio-seeds Consumption by Application

….continued

