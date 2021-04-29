Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 34040 million by 2025, from $ 27920 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fire-rated MDF

Moisture Resistant MDF

General MDF

In 2018, general MDF accounted for a major share of 62% the global medium density fiberboard (MDF) market.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Furniture Industry

Building Materials

Interior Decoration

Others

The furniture holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 52% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kronospan M&P Kaindl

Yildiz Entegre

Arauco

Swiss Krono Group

Nelson Pine

Duratex SA

kastamonu Entegre

MASISA

Finsa

Sonae Industria

Dongwha

Furen Group

Guodong Group

Egger

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products

Norbord

Quanyou

Swedspan

Pfleiderer

DareGlobal Wood

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fire-rated MDF

2.2.2 Moisture Resistant MDF

2.2.3 General MDF

…continued

