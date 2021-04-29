Global Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin market will register a %% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
C5 Resins
C9 Resins
Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resins
C5/C9 Resins
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Adhesives & Sealants
Printing Inks
Paints & Coatings
Rubber Compounding
Tapes & Labels
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Total Cray Valley
Shandong Landun Petroleum Resin
Eastman
Arakawa Chemical
Kolon Industries
Eon Mobil
Zeon Corporation
Lesco Chemical
Henan Anglon Chemical
Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins
Qingdao Higree Chemical
Formosan Union
China Mk Group
Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
Thankyou Chem (Henan) Co., Ltd.
Seacon Corporation
Idemitsu
Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemicals
Neville Chemical Company
Mitsui Chemicals
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin Segment by Type
2.2.1 C5 Resins
2.2.2 C9 Resins
2.2.3 Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resins
2.2.4 C5/C9 Resins
2.3 Petroleum based Hydrocarbon Resin Consumption by Type
Continued…
