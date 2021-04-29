Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Diagnostic Test
Chorionic Villi Sampling (CVS)
Amniocentesis
Placental Biopsy
Cordocentesis
Fetal Biopsy
Screening Test
Carrier Screening
Sequential Screening
Maternal Serum Quad Screening
By Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
By Company
Sequenom Laboratories
Illumina
Natera
Ariosa Diagnostics
BGI Health
Natera
LifeCodexx
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Diagnostic Test
Figure Diagnostic Test Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Diagnostic Test Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Diagnostic Test Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Diagnostic Test Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Chorionic Villi Sampling (CVS)
Figure Chorionic Villi Sampling (CVS) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Chorionic Villi Sampling (CVS) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Chorionic Villi Sampling (CVS) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Chorionic Villi Sampling (CVS) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Amniocentesis
Figure Amniocentesis Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Amniocentesis Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Amniocentesis Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Amniocentesis Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Placental Biopsy
Figure Placental Biopsy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Placental Biopsy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Placental Biopsy Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Placental Biopsy Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….continued
