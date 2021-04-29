Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Trend, Recent Advancements, Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19-Impact, SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Canopy Growth Corporation, American Premium Water

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Cannabis-Infused Beer market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Cannabis-Infused Beer market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cannabis-Infused Beer market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cannabis-Infused Beer market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Cannabis-Infused Beer market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Cannabis-Infused Beer market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Canopy Growth Corporation, American Premium Water, Heineken, Sprig, Phivida Holdings, Love Hemp Water, HYBT, Alkaline Water Company, Molson Coors Brewing Market Segment by Product Type: CBD-Infused Beer

THC-Infused Beer

Others Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Segment by Application: Offline Channel

Online Channel

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cannabis-Infused Beer market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cannabis-Infused Beer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis-Infused Beer market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis-Infused Beer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis-Infused Beer market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 CBD-Infused Beer

1.2.3 THC-Infused Beer

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Share by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Offline Channel

1.3.3 Online Channel

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Size

2.2 Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Size by Regions

2.2.1 Cannabis-Infused Beer Growth Rate by Regions (2021-2027)

2.2.2 Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Share by Regions (2021-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases 3 Key Players

3.1 Cannabis-Infused Beer Revenue by Players (2020-2021)

3.2 Cannabis-Infused Beer Key Players Headquaters and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cannabis-Infused Beer Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cannabis-Infused Beer Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown by Type and by Application

4.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Size by Type (2021-2027)

4.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Size by Application (2021-2027) 5 North America 5.1 North America Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Forecast (2021-2027)

5.2 Cannabis-Infused Beer Key Players in North America

5.3 North America Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Size by Type

5.4 North America Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Size by Application

6.4.4 Canada 6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Forecast (2021-2027)

6.2 Cannabis-Infused Beer Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Size by Application 7 Japan

7.1 Japan Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Forecast (2021-2027)

7.2 Cannabis-Infused Beer Key Players in Europe

7.3 Japan Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Size by Type

7.4 Japan Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Size by Application 8 Rest of World

8.1 China

8.1.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Analysis

8.1.2 Key Players in China

8.2 Southeast Asia

8.2.1 Southeast Asia Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Analysis

8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia

8.3 India

8.3.1 India Cannabis-Infused Beer Market Analysis

8.3.2 Key Players in India 9 International Player Profiles

9.1 Canopy Growth Corporation

9.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Company Details

9.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis-Infused Beer Introduction

9.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Revenue in Cannabis-Infused Beer Business (2020-2021)

9.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

9.2 American Premium Water

9.2.1 American Premium Water Company Details

9.2.2 American Premium Water Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 American Premium Water Cannabis-Infused Beer Introduction

9.2.4 American Premium Water Revenue in Cannabis-Infused Beer Business (2020-2021)

9.2.5 American Premium Water Recent Development

9.3 Heineken

9.3.1 Heineken Company Details

9.3.2 Heineken Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Heineken Cannabis-Infused Beer Introduction

9.3.4 Heineken Revenue in Cannabis-Infused Beer Business (2020-2021)

9.3.5 Heineken Recent Development

9.4 Sprig

9.4.1 Sprig Company Details

9.4.2 Sprig Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Sprig Cannabis-Infused Beer Introduction

9.4.4 Sprig Revenue in Cannabis-Infused Beer Business (2020-2021)

9.4.5 Sprig Recent Development

9.5 Phivida Holdings

9.5.1 Phivida Holdings Company Details

9.5.2 Phivida Holdings Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Phivida Holdings Cannabis-Infused Beer Introduction

9.5.4 Phivida Holdings Revenue in Cannabis-Infused Beer Business (2020-2021)

9.5.5 Phivida Holdings Recent Development

9.6 Love Hemp Water

9.6.1 Love Hemp Water Company Details

9.6.2 Love Hemp Water Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Love Hemp Water Cannabis-Infused Beer Introduction

9.6.4 Love Hemp Water Revenue in Cannabis-Infused Beer Business (2020-2021)

9.6.5 Love Hemp Water Recent Development

9.7 HYBT

9.7.1 HYBT Company Details

9.7.2 HYBT Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 HYBT Cannabis-Infused Beer Introduction

9.7.4 HYBT Revenue in Cannabis-Infused Beer Business (2020-2021)

9.7.5 HYBT Recent Development

9.8 Alkaline Water Company

9.8.1 Alkaline Water Company Company Details

9.8.2 Alkaline Water Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Alkaline Water Company Cannabis-Infused Beer Introduction

9.8.4 Alkaline Water Company Revenue in Cannabis-Infused Beer Business (2020-2021)

9.8.5 Alkaline Water Company Recent Development

9.9 Molson Coors Brewing

9.9.1 Molson Coors Brewing Company Details

9.9.2 Molson Coors Brewing Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Molson Coors Brewing Cannabis-Infused Beer Introduction

9.9.4 Molson Coors Brewing Revenue in Cannabis-Infused Beer Business (2020-2021)

9.9.5 Molson Coors Brewing Recent Development 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industry Trends

10.2 Market Drives

10.3 Market Challenges

10.4 Market Restraints 11 Key Findings in This Report 12 Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.2 Data Source

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

