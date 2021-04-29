Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Digital Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Automotive Digital Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Mobility on Demand Service
Logistic Fleet Management Service
In-vehicle Digital Service
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Customer
Automobile Manufacturer
Automobile Service Provider
Transportation Management Company
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Uber Technologies
Volkswagen
Daimler
TomTom
FEV Group
Bosch
Continental
MAN
Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group
PCG
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automotive Digital Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Automotive Digital Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Digital Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Digital Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Automotive Digital Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Global Automotive Digital Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Automotive Digital Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Automotive Digital Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Mobility on Demand Service
2.2.3 In-vehicle Digital Service
2.2.3 In-vehicle Digital Service
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Automotive Digital Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Customer
2.4.2 Automobile Manufacturer
2.4.3 Automobile Service Provider
2.4.4 Transportation Management Company
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
….Continued
