Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Digital Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Digital Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Mobility on Demand Service

Logistic Fleet Management Service

In-vehicle Digital Service

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Customer

Automobile Manufacturer

Automobile Service Provider

Transportation Management Company

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Uber Technologies

Volkswagen

Daimler

TomTom

FEV Group

Bosch

Continental

MAN

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group

PCG

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Digital Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Digital Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Digital Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Digital Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Digital Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Global Automotive Digital Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Automotive Digital Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Digital Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mobility on Demand Service

2.2.3 In-vehicle Digital Service

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Automotive Digital Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Customer

2.4.2 Automobile Manufacturer

2.4.3 Automobile Service Provider

2.4.4 Transportation Management Company

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

….Continued

