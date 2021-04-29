Pufas Ingredients Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2030

Pufas Ingredients: Market Outlook

Pufas or polyunsaturated fatty acids is a dietary fat. Polyunsaturated fatty acids is naturally found in plant, animal foods such as salmon, vegetable oils, and some nuts and seeds. Growing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cardiac, stroke, diabetes, cancer is the prime reason of increase of demand of Pufas Ingredients.

Pufas is the fat that can’t be produced by human body, but is very essential for enhancing the metabolism of the body. Polyunsaturated fatty acids helps in reduction of LDL (low density lipoprotein), also known as bad cholesterol from the body. Pufas ingredients also increases the gestation period during pregnancy, and hence decreases the chances of premature birth.

Most common polyunsaturated fatty acids ingredients used in diet are linseed or flaxseed oil, tun oil, poppy seed oil, perilla oil, and walnut oil, soybean. Marines provide great source of Pufas such as tuna, wild salmon, and seaweed.

Health benefits of Pufas Ingredients, Gaining Traction from Masses

Pufas ingredients is about to witness a consistent growth in the market. This growth is attributed to their health benefits like increasing metabolism and reducing bad cholesterol. Application of pufas ingredients in convenient foods and snacks is expected to augment the demand of pufas ingredients in the market. These are the reason Pufas Ingredients is expected to witness double digit growth rate in the forecast period.

Pufas ingredients is expected to grow as a healthier alternative to saturated fats. Pufas ingredients is gaining its popularity as a key ingredients in infants and dietary supplements. Among Omega-3 and Omega-6, Omega-3 has become the face of Pufas and is expected to witness a consistent growth in forecasted period. In the global market, Europe is expected to gain maximum market traction in the foreseeable future.

Pufas Ingredients: Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type, Pufas Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

Omega-3 Fatty Acid Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA) Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Omega-6 Fatty Acid Linolenic Acid (LA) Arachidonic Acid (AA)



Based on Source, Pufas Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

Marine Algal and Fungus Oil Fish Oil Krill Oil

Plant Chia Seed Oil Flax Seed Oil Other



Based on Form, Pufas Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

Oil

Syrup

Softgel and Capsule

Powder

Emulsion

Based on Application, Pufas Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

Dietary Supplement

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed and Pet food

Key Players

Some key players in the market of Pufas Ingredients are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Enzymotec Ltd., Aker BioMarine AS, Croda International PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, FMC Corporation, Omega Protein Corporation, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, and Polaris Nutritional Lipids.

