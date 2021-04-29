Neuro-gaming Technology Market Trend, Recent Advancements, Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19-Impact, SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 |Neuro-gaming technology is a sort of technology combined the game and Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCI)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Neuro-gaming Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Neuro-gaming Technology market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Neuro-gaming Technology market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Neuro-gaming Technology market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Neuro-gaming Technology market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Neuro-gaming Technology market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Neuro-gaming Technology market.

Neuro-gaming technology is a sort of technology combined the game and Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCI), designed for measure the aggregate electrical activity of the body's nervous system in real-time via micro sensors that are placed on the scalp, and the skin next to the key muscles respectively.These signals can then be decoded (via ML, Signal Processing) to provide a prediction of an individual's intent to move, or potentially the physiological, or affective state of an individual. This technoogy applied in gaming industry not only fulliling the demand of entertainment, but also expand functions of healthcare, such as PTSD and ADHD etc. In 2020, the global Neuro-gaming Technology market size will be US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the global Neuro-gaming Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neuro-gaming Technology development in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Neuro-gaming Technology Scope and Market Size Neuro-gaming Technology market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neuro-gaming Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. Segment by Type

Hardware

Software Segment by Application

Healthcare

Education

Entertainment

Others By Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

India By Company

VRTech Group

Emotiv Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

Leap Motion, Inc

NeuroSky, Inc

Affectiva

iMotions A/S

Qneuro Inc.

Sony Corporation

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Neuro-gaming Technology market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neuro-gaming Technology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neuro-gaming Technology market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neuro-gaming Technology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neuro-gaming Technology market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Neuro-gaming Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Neuro-gaming Technology Market Share by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Education

1.3.4 Entertainment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neuro-gaming Technology Market Size

2.2 Neuro-gaming Technology Market Size by Regions

2.2.1 Neuro-gaming Technology Growth Rate by Regions (2021-2027)

2.2.2 Neuro-gaming Technology Market Share by Regions (2021-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases 3 Key Players

3.1 Neuro-gaming Technology Revenue by Players (2020-2021)

3.2 Neuro-gaming Technology Key Players Headquaters and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Neuro-gaming Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Neuro-gaming Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown by Type and by Application

4.1 Global Neuro-gaming Technology Market Size by Type (2021-2027)

4.2 Global Neuro-gaming Technology Market Size by Application (2021-2027) 5 North America 5.1 North America Neuro-gaming Technology Market Forecast (2021-2027)

5.2 Neuro-gaming Technology Key Players in North America

5.3 North America Neuro-gaming Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 North America Neuro-gaming Technology Market Size by Application 6 Europe

6.1 Europe Neuro-gaming Technology Market Forecast (2021-2027)

6.2 Neuro-gaming Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Neuro-gaming Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Neuro-gaming Technology Market Size by Application 7 Japan

7.1 Japan Neuro-gaming Technology Market Forecast (2021-2027)

7.2 Neuro-gaming Technology Key Players in Europe

7.3 Japan Neuro-gaming Technology Market Size by Type

7.4 Japan Neuro-gaming Technology Market Size by Application 8 Rest of World

8.1 China

8.1.1 China Neuro-gaming Technology Market Analysis

8.1.2 Key Players in China

8.2 Southeast Asia

8.2.1 Southeast Asia Neuro-gaming Technology Market Analysis

8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia

8.3 India

8.3.1 India Neuro-gaming Technology Market Analysis

8.3.2 Key Players in India 9 International Player Profiles

9.1 VRTech Group

9.1.1 VRTech Group Company Details

9.1.2 VRTech Group Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 VRTech Group Neuro-gaming Technology Introduction

9.1.4 VRTech Group Revenue in Neuro-gaming Technology Business (2020-2021)

9.1.5 VRTech Group Recent Development

9.2 Emotiv Inc

9.2.1 Emotiv Inc Company Details

9.2.2 Emotiv Inc Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Emotiv Inc Neuro-gaming Technology Introduction

9.2.4 Emotiv Inc Revenue in Neuro-gaming Technology Business (2020-2021)

9.2.5 Emotiv Inc Recent Development

9.3 Microsoft Corporation

9.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

9.3.2 Microsoft Corporation Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Neuro-gaming Technology Introduction

9.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Neuro-gaming Technology Business (2020-2021)

9.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

9.4 Sony Corporation

9.4.1 Sony Corporation Company Details

9.4.2 Sony Corporation Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Sony Corporation Neuro-gaming Technology Introduction

9.4.4 Sony Corporation Revenue in Neuro-gaming Technology Business (2020-2021)

9.4.5 Sony Corporation Recent Development

9.5 Leap Motion, Inc

9.5.1 Leap Motion, Inc Company Details

9.5.2 Leap Motion, Inc Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Leap Motion, Inc Neuro-gaming Technology Introduction

9.5.4 Leap Motion, Inc Revenue in Neuro-gaming Technology Business (2020-2021)

9.5.5 Leap Motion, Inc Recent Development

9.6 NeuroSky, Inc

9.6.1 NeuroSky, Inc Company Details

9.6.2 NeuroSky, Inc Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 NeuroSky, Inc Neuro-gaming Technology Introduction

9.6.4 NeuroSky, Inc Revenue in Neuro-gaming Technology Business (2020-2021)

9.6.5 NeuroSky, Inc Recent Development

9.7 Affectiva

9.7.1 Affectiva Company Details

9.7.2 Affectiva Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Affectiva Neuro-gaming Technology Introduction

9.7.4 Affectiva Revenue in Neuro-gaming Technology Business (2020-2021)

9.7.5 Affectiva Recent Development

9.8 iMotions A/S

9.8.1 iMotions A/S Company Details

9.8.2 iMotions A/S Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 iMotions A/S Neuro-gaming Technology Introduction

9.8.4 iMotions A/S Revenue in Neuro-gaming Technology Business (2020-2021)

9.8.5 iMotions A/S Recent Development

9.9 Qneuro Inc.

9.9.1 Qneuro Inc. Company Details

9.9.2 Qneuro Inc. Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Qneuro Inc. Neuro-gaming Technology Introduction

9.9.4 Qneuro Inc. Revenue in Neuro-gaming Technology Business (2020-2021)

9.9.5 Qneuro Inc. Recent Development

9.10 Ultraleap Ltd.

9.10.1 Ultraleap Ltd. Company Details

9.10.2 Ultraleap Ltd. Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Ultraleap Ltd. Neuro-gaming Technology Introduction

9.10.4 Ultraleap Ltd. Revenue in Neuro-gaming Technology Business (2020-2021)

9.10.5 Ultraleap Ltd. Recent Development

9.11 Neuro-gaming Technology Ltd.

9.11.1 Neuro-gaming Technology Ltd. Company Details

9.11.2 Neuro-gaming Technology Ltd. Description and Business Overview

9.11.3 Neuro-gaming Technology Ltd. Neuro-gaming Technology Introduction

9.11.4 Neuro-gaming Technology Ltd. Revenue in Neuro-gaming Technology Business (2020-2021)

9.11.5 Neuro-gaming Technology Ltd. Recent Development 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industry Trends

10.2 Market Drives

10.3 Market Challenges

10.4 Market Restraints 11 Key Findings in This Report 12 Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.2 Data Source

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

