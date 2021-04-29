Europe Medium Voltage Cable Market revenues to gain US$ 6,595.3 million by 2027 with CAGR 5.53%.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Medium Voltage Cable Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Medium Voltage Cable market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe medium voltage cable market is expected to grow from US$ 4,721.7 million in 2019 to US$ 6,595.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.53 % from 2020 to 2027.

Medium voltage cables are used to supply electricity to residential and commercial buildings. They are highly suitable for indoor and outdoor applications and cable trays for industrial buildings, switch-boards, and power stations. In Europe, majority of the market growth is anticipated from the developing economies in eastern European region. Also, blooming oil & gas discoveries in Russia are propelling the demand for medium voltage cables. Goal of the European Union to attain green energy targets has also compelled countries across the region to invest a considerable amount in green energy projects, which is expected to boost the development of voltage transmission lines, thus, propelling the growth of the market. Also, investments in smart grids across the region has propelled the demand for medium voltage cables.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Medium Voltage Cable market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Medium Voltage Cable market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Alpha Wire

BRUGG Group AG

Cleveland Cable Company

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

General Cable Technologies Corporation

LEONI AG

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Nexans

Prysmian Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Medium Voltage Cable market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Medium Voltage Cable market segments and regions.

Europe Medium Voltage Cable Market Segmentation

Europe Medium Voltage Cable Market – By Installation Type

Overhead Cables and Accessories

Underground Cables and Assemblies

Submarine Cables and Accessories

Europe Medium Voltage Cable Market – By End-Users

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Mining

Manufacturing

Transportation

Commercial

Residential

The research on the Europe Medium Voltage Cable market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Medium Voltage Cable market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Medium Voltage Cable market.

