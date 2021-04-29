Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Trend, Recent Advancements, Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19-Impact, SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google Cloud

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google Cloud, IBM, Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung, Xilinx Market Segment by Product Type: Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Others Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Segment by Application: Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Cyber Security

Government

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Machine Learning

1.2.3 Deep Learning

1.2.4 Supervised Learning

1.2.5 Unsupervised Learning

1.2.6 Reinforcement Learning

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Share by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Cyber Security

1.3.7 Government

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Growth Rate by Regions (2021-2027)

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Share by Regions (2021-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases 3 Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Revenue by Players (2020-2021)

3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Key Players Headquaters and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown by Type and by Application

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size by Type (2021-2027)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size by Application (2021-2027) 5 North America 5.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Forecast (2021-2027)

5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Key Players in North America

5.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size by Type

5.4 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size by Application

6.4.4 Canada 6 Europe

6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Forecast (2021-2027)

6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size by Application 7 Japan

7.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Forecast (2021-2027)

7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Key Players in Europe

7.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size by Type

7.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size by Application 8 Rest of World

8.1 China

8.1.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Analysis

8.1.2 Key Players in China

8.2 Southeast Asia

8.2.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Analysis

8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia

8.3 India

8.3.1 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Analysis

8.3.2 Key Players in India 9 International Player Profiles

9.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

9.1.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Company Details

9.1.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Introduction

9.1.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Business (2020-2021)

9.1.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Recent Development

9.2 Google Cloud

9.2.1 Google Cloud Company Details

9.2.2 Google Cloud Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Introduction

9.2.4 Google Cloud Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Business (2020-2021)

9.2.5 Google Cloud Recent Development

9.3 IBM

9.3.1 IBM Company Details

9.3.2 IBM Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Introduction

9.3.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Business (2020-2021)

9.3.5 IBM Recent Development

9.4 Intel Corporation

9.4.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

9.4.2 Intel Corporation Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Intel Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Introduction

9.4.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Business (2020-2021)

9.4.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

9.5 Lattice Semiconductor

9.5.1 Lattice Semiconductor Company Details

9.5.2 Lattice Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Lattice Semiconductor Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Introduction

9.5.4 Lattice Semiconductor Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Business (2020-2021)

9.5.5 Lattice Semiconductor Recent Development

9.6 Micron Technology, Inc.

9.6.1 Micron Technology, Inc. Company Details

9.6.2 Micron Technology, Inc. Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Micron Technology, Inc. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Introduction

9.6.4 Micron Technology, Inc. Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Business (2020-2021)

9.6.5 Micron Technology, Inc. Recent Development

9.7 Microsoft

9.7.1 Microsoft Company Details

9.7.2 Microsoft Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Introduction

9.7.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Business (2020-2021)

9.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development

9.8 NVIDIA Corporation

9.8.1 NVIDIA Corporation Company Details

9.8.2 NVIDIA Corporation Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 NVIDIA Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Introduction

9.8.4 NVIDIA Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Business (2020-2021)

9.8.5 NVIDIA Corporation Recent Development

9.9 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9.9.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Company Details

9.9.2 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Introduction

9.9.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Business (2020-2021)

9.9.5 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

9.10 Samsung

9.10.1 Samsung Company Details

9.10.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Samsung Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Introduction

9.10.4 Samsung Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Business (2020-2021)

9.10.5 Samsung Recent Development

9.11 Xilinx

9.11.1 Xilinx Company Details

9.11.2 Xilinx Description and Business Overview

9.11.3 Xilinx Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Introduction

9.11.4 Xilinx Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Business (2020-2021)

9.11.5 Xilinx Recent Development 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industry Trends

10.2 Market Drives

10.3 Market Challenges

10.4 Market Restraints 11 Key Findings in This Report 12 Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.2 Data Source

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

