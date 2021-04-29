Global COVID-19 World Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) DrugsMarket statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Drug Type
Lubiprostone
Methyl Naltrexone Bromide
Naldemedine
Alvimopan
Others
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
By End-User / Application
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
By Company
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
Pfizer
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc
Shionogi & Co., Ltd
Allergan Plc
Nektar Therapeutics
Purdue Pharma
S.L.A. Pharma AG
Mundipharma International Limited
Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Theravance Biopharma Inc
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA
Daewoong Pharmaceutical
C.B. Fleet Company
Sucampo Pharmaceuticalsv
…continued
