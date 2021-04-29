Global COVID-19 World Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) DrugsMarket statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Drug Type

Lubiprostone

Methyl Naltrexone Bromide

Naldemedine

Alvimopan

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

By End-User / Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Company

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Pfizer

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc

Shionogi & Co., Ltd

Allergan Plc

Nektar Therapeutics

Purdue Pharma

S.L.A. Pharma AG

Mundipharma International Limited

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Theravance Biopharma Inc

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

C.B. Fleet Company

Sucampo Pharmaceuticalsv

…continued

