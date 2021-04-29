Global Military Drone Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Military Drone market will register a 6.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 12260 million by 2025, from $ 9406.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Military Drone business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Military Drone market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Military Drone, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Military Drone market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Military Drone companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

By type, fixed wing is the most commonly used type, with over 98% market share in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Search and Rescue

National Defense

Military Exercises

Others

National defense segment accounted for the most of market share (about 54% in 2018), in terms of value.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

General Atomics

Textron

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

AVIC

Airbus

CASC

IAI

AeroVironment

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Military Drone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Military Drone market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Military Drone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Military Drone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Military Drone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Military Drone Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Military Drone Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Military Drone Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fixed Wing

2.2.2 Rotary Wing

2.3 Military Drone Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Military Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Military Drone Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Military Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Military Drone Segment by Application

2.4.1 Search and Rescue

2.4.2 National Defense

2.4.3 Military Exercises

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Military Drone Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Military Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Military Drone Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Military Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Military Drone by Company

….continued

