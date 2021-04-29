Global Cosmetic Raw MaterialsMarket Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Cosmetic Raw Materials market will register a 3.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 27510 million by 2025, from $ 23790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cosmetic Raw Materials business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cosmetic Raw Materials market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cosmetic Raw Materials, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cosmetic Raw Materials market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cosmetic Raw Materials companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Active Ingredients

Aesthetic Materials

Surfactants And Solvents

Synthetic

Natural

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Skin Care

Makeup

Perfume

Sunscreen

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF

Lonza

Evonik

DowDuPont

Firmenich

Givaudan

AkzoNobel

International Flavors & Fragrances

Solvay

Nippon Seiki

Kao

Innospecinc

Ashland

Croda

Eastman

AAK Personal Care

DSM

Symrise

Lubrizol

Stepan

Guangzhou DX Chemical

Shanghai Delta Industry

Tinci Materials

Follower’s Song

Zhejiang Zanyu

Jarchem

Guangzhou Startec

Clariant

Seppic

Galaxy Surfactants

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cosmetic Raw Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cosmetic Raw Materials market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cosmetic Raw Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cosmetic Raw Materials with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cosmetic Raw Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cosmetic Raw Materials Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cosmetic Raw Materials Segment by Type

2.2.1 Active Ingredients

…continued

