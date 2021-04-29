Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Horizontal AGS

Vertical AGS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Magna International

Valeo

Rochling Group

Sonceboz

SRG Global

Johnson Electric

Toyoda Gosei

Brose

Mirror Controls International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Horizontal AGS

2.2.2 Vertical AGS

2.3 Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.5 Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) by Company

3.1 Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters (AGSs) Revenue Market Share by Company

….continued

