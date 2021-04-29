Global Carbon Black Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Carbon Black market will register a 4.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 17260 million by 2025, from $ 14310 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Carbon Black business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Carbon Black market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Carbon Black, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Carbon Black market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Carbon Black companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Thermal Black
Furnace Black
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Tire Rubber
Other Rubber Prouducts
Non-Tire Rubber
Ink and Coating
Plastic
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Aditya Birla
Longxing Chemical
Cabot Corporation
Black Cat Carbon Black
China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)
Orion Engineered Carbonss
Phillips Carbon Black Limited
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Sid Richardson
Omsk
HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL
DAGUANGMING GROUP
JINNENG
BAOHUA
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Carbon Black consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Carbon Black market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Carbon Black manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Carbon Black with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Carbon Black submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Carbon Black Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Carbon Black Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Carbon Black Segment by Type
2.2.1 Thermal Black
