Laboratory Centrifuges Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some commonly used centrifuge categories are benchtop centrifuges, clinical benchtop centrifuges, refrigerated benchtop centrifuges, microcentrifuges, and concentrators and vacuum centrifuges. Continuous technological advancements such as introduction of high-speed centrifuge systems, and application of vacuum technology to reduce friction and control temperature are boosting demand in the global market.

The Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Laboratory Centrifuges market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Laboratory Centrifuges market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., NuAire, and Sartorius.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory centrifuges market based on product, model, usage, rotor design, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Equipment Multipurpose Centrifuges Ultracentrifuges Micro centrifuges Mini centrifuges Other Accessories Rotors Tubes Centrifuge Bottles Buckets Plates Others Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Benchtop Centrifuges Floor-standing Centrifuges Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) General Purpose Centrifuges Preclinical Centrifuges Clinical Centrifuges Rotor Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Fixed-angle Rotors Vertical Rotors Swinging-bucket Rotors Others Application Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Diagnostics Cellomics Genomics Microbiology Blood Component Separation Proteomics Others End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Academic & Research Institutions Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



