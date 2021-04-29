Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

The global bioanalytical testing services market size is expected to reach USD 4.33 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing emphasis on analytical testing of biosimilars and biologics, growing demand for outsourcing analytical testing services, and rising research and development expenditure in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sectors are some key factors driving market revenue growth. In February 2021, Eurofins Scientific acquired Beacon Discovery. This acquisition helped Eurofins to provide a complete drug discovery experience, knowledge, and support the development of new therapeutics.

The Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Bioanalytical Testing Services market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Bioanalytical Testing Services market are Charles River Laboratories, Medpace, Inc., Wuxi AppTec, IQVIA, Inc, SGS SA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Intertek Group plc, PRA Health Sciences, Syneos Health, and Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global bioanalytical testing services market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cell-based Assays Virology Testing Method Development Optimization and Validation Serology Immunogenicity and Neutralizing Antibodies Pharmacokinetic Testing Biomarker Testing Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Neurology Oncology Infectious Diseases Cardiology Gastroenterology Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations Contract Research Organizations



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Bioanalytical Testing Services market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Bioanalytical Testing Services market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

