High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

The global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size is expected to reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an advanced analytical instrument Vanquish Core HPLC systems. This system helps to improve laboratory workflows by automatically monitoring and determining solvent and waste levels. Consumables segment is expected to register a 4.8% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing acceptance of HPLC in drug approval are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market are Waters Corporations, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Millipore, Hitachi, and Showa Denko k.k.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global high-performance liquid chromatography market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Instruments Systems Detectors Pumps Others Accessories Consumables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Clinical Research Forensic Diagnostics Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Pharma and Bio-pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic Institutions Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

