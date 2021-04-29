5G in Aviation Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2020 To 2028

The global 5G in aviation market size is expected to reach USD 9.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. 5G is utilized in high-speed connectivity to enhance drone operations, whether it is for military activity or delivery purposes. It will also ensure security and safety in airplanes as pilots can use the network to communicate with air control tower during emergencies. Deployment of 5G will also expedite passenger luggage delivery and surveillance services, including face recognition for the purpose of security.

The Global 5G in Aviation Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the 5G in Aviation market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global 5G in Aviation market are Nokia Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Huawei, Cisco Systems, Global Eagle Entertainment, Aeromobile Communications, Intelsat, Ericsson, ONEWEB, and Smartsky Networks.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G in aviation market on the basis of communication infrastructure, technology, end-use, and region:

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small Cells Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC) Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC) Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) 5G Infrastructure for Airport Healthcare Air Traffic Control/Air Traffic Management Agriculture Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Automotive Demand for 5G Infrastructure for Airport Retail Communication & Security Smart Connected Airports 5G Infrastructure for Aircraft Drone Operations Flight Operations Connected Aircrafts



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global 5G in Aviation market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global 5G in Aviation market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 5G in Aviation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

