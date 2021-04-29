RNA Transcriptomics Market Revenue, Size – Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Research Report, 2020-2028

he global RNA transcriptomics market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Commonly applied transcriptome analysis methods are hybridization-based microarray, real-time PCR, NGS-based RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) methods, RNA interference, and bioinformatics tools. Growing need to analyze a large number of genes to better understand gene-to-drug interactions is expected to increase the application of transcriptomic technologies in drug development and discovery applications.

The Global RNA Transcriptomics Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the RNA Transcriptomics market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global RNA Transcriptomics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., GenXPro GmbH, Fluidigm Corporation, CD Genomics, Sequentia Biotech SL, and Acobiom.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global RNA transcriptomics market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Reagents Instruments Software Service

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Microarrays Polymerase Chain Reaction RNA Sequencing RNA Interference

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Clinical Diagnostics Toxicogenomics Drug Discovery Comparative Transcriptomics End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global RNA Transcriptomics market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global RNA Transcriptomics market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

