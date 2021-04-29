Sensitive Data Discovery Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2028 | Emergen Research

The global sensitive data discovery market size is expected to reach USD 15.75 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Service segment is expected to register a 16.2% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Managed services and professional services are sub-segments under the service segment. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising support and maintenance requirements in large organizations.

The Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Sensitive Data Discovery market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Sensitive Data Discovery market are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Proofpoint, Inc., Google, SolarWinds, Micro Focus, PKWARE, Inc., and Thales.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global sensitive data discovery market based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Solution Service Managed Services Professional Services Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028) On-premises Cloud Private Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid Cloud Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028) Security and Risk Management, Compliance Management Asset Management Others End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) BFSI Government Healthcare and Life Sciences Retail Manufacturing Telecommunications and IT Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Sensitive Data Discovery market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Sensitive Data Discovery market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

