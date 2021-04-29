Cyber Security Market Size, Top Trends in 2020 – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2028

The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Retailers, medical service providers, and public entities witness the highest number of breaches and malware is mostly responsible for most of these incidents. Some sectors are more attractive for cyber criminals and they collect medical and financial data, but all sectors are vulnerable and can be targeted for corporate espionage, customer data, and customer attacks. Attacks on cyber security can result in identity theft, extortion attempts, and loss of important and sensitive data, which is driving demand for more effective cyber security solutions.

The Global Cyber Security Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Cyber Security market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Cyber Security market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cyber security market on the basis of component, solution, services, security type, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hardware Software

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Threat Intelligence Identity and Access Management Security and Vulnerability Management Risk and Compliance Management Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics) Encryption Data Loss Prevention Network DLP Storage/ Data Center DLP Endpoint DLP Unified Threat Management Firewall Antivirus/ Antimalware Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems Network-based Host-based Wireless Disaster Recovery Distributed Denial of Service Web Filtering Others (Other solutions include application whitelisting and patch management)

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Professional Services Design and Integration Risk and Threat Assessment Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Security Services

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Application Security Network Security Cloud Security Endpoint Security Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Government and Defense Healthcare BFSI Energy and Utilities Manufacturing IT and Telecom Retail Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Cyber Security market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Cyber Security market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cyber Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

