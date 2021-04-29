Military Drones Market Share, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2028

Drones play a crucial role in executing advanced-level military tactics that are essential to improve a country’s security and sovereignty. Military drones find application in surveillance and creating 3D maps of large areas in a short time span, especially at high altitudes, to enhance the geographical and situational awareness of military personnel by offering fast target detection, recognition, profiling, and precise geo-tagging. A significant advantage of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft is ability to takeoff and land vertically in almost any type of terrain. VTOL mode of launching eradicates the necessity for a runway and requires only a helipad or just an open space.

The Global Military Drones Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Military Drones market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Military Drones market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, the Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Textron Inc., and AeroVironment Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global military drones market on the basis of wing type, range, mode of launching, maximum takeoff weight, application, and region:

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Fixed-wing Rotary-wing Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)

Mode of Launching Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) Catapult Launcher Hand Launched

Maximum Takeoff Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Below 25 Kg 25 Kg to 150 Kg Above 150 Kg

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition Combat Operations Delivery & Transportation Battle Damage Management



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Military Drones market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Military Drones market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

