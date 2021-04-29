Sustainable Air Filters Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

The sustainable air filters market is expected to reach a market size of 28.25 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a high revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing industrialization and urbanization. Companies in countries such as Japan, India, and China are continuously developing more advanced sustainable air filters and related devices to achieve better air quality levels. In January 2020, Japanese electronics firm, Sharp, expressed its interest to scale up its air purifier business in India to meet rising demand in both consumer as well as B2B spaces.

The Global Sustainable Air Filters Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Sustainable Air Filters market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Sustainable Air Filters market are Donaldson Company, Inc., American Air Filter Company, Inc., Absolent Group, Camfil Group, Cummins Inc., Fruedenberg SE, Nippon Muki Co. LTD., MANN+HUMMEL, Koch Filter, NORDIC AIR FILTRATION, and Purafil Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sustainable air filters market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) HEPA/ULPA Filters Pleated Filters Baghouse Filters Carbon Air Filters Fiberglass Filters Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Industrial Commercial Residential Pharmaceutical



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Sustainable Air Filters market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Sustainable Air Filters market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

