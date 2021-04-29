COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 |like U.S., Spain, Italy

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market Outlook 2020-2023, . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market.

The research report on the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The COVID-19 DNA Vaccine research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market Leading Players

SummaryThis report focuses on demand and consumption of COVID-19 DNA Vaccine in key countries, like U.S., Spain, Italy, France, UK, Germany, China and Japan, etc.DNA vaccines are third generation vaccines. They contain DNA that codes for specific proteins (antigens) from a pathogen. The DNA is injected into the body and taken up by cells, whose normal metabolic processes synthesize proteins based on the genetic code in the plasmid that they have taken up.Key Findings 1: The Technology Principle of COVID-19 DNA VaccineThe vector technology of attenuated influenza virus has the same basic principle as that of adenovirus. It inserts the gene sequence of the target antigen into the genome of influenza virus, infects the human body with attenuated influenza virus, and expresses the relevant antigen through human cells. Attenuated influenza virus vector is a relatively new virus vector vaccine preparation technology which is not widely used in current vaccine development. It is considered an attractive vaccine carrier because of its ability to induce long-term mucosal, humoral and cellular immune responses. Figure 1. DNA Vaccines Against InfluenzaSource: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2018.01568/fullKey Findings 2: The research status of COVID-19 DNA VaccineFigure 2. Figure Research Status of COVID-19 DNA VaccineSource: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41573-020-00073-5Table 1. Table Clinical-phase Vaccine Candidates for COVID-19Source: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41573-020-00073-5 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Developers and Suppliers Covered in This report Table 2. Global Representative COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Developers/Suppliers and R&D StageCompanyHeadquarter/CountryR&D StageLineaRxthe United StatesBeing developedInovio Pharmaceuticalsthe United StatesClinical IIZydus CadilaIndiaPreclinicalKangtai BiologicalChinajointly develop a new coronavirus DNA vaccineAdvaccineChinaPreclinicalSource: Above companies and QYResearch, 2020 l LINEARXl Inovio Pharmaceuticalsl Zydus Cadilal Kangtai Biologicall AdvaccineKey Countries Considered in This Report:l North American U.S.n Canadan Mexicol Europen Italyn Spainn Francen UKn Germanyn Belgiumn Netherlandsn Switzerlandn Russian Portugaln Austrian Irelandn Swedenn Turkeyn Rest of Europel Asia-Pacificn Chinan Japann South Korean Indian Philippinesn Malaysian Australian Indonesian Singaporen Thailandn Pakistann Rest of Asia-Pacificl South American Braziln Perun Chilel Middle East and African Irann Israeln Saudi Arabian Turkey

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Which are the five top players of the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market?

How will the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents1 Report Overview 11.1 Study Scope 11.2 Global COVID-19 Total Confirmed Cases 11.3 Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine R & D Stage, by Developers/Suppliers 32 Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market Size 42.1 Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption, 2020e-2023f 42.2 Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption, by Region, 2020e-2023F 42.3 Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Output by Countries in 2021 53 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Developers and Suppliers 63.1 LINEARX 63.1.1 LINEARX Company Details 63.1.2 LINEARX Description and Business Overview 63.1.3 LINEARX COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Introduction 63.2 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 73.2.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Details 73.2.2 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview 73.2.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Introduction 73.3 Zydus Cadila 83.3.1 Zydus Cadila Company Details 83.3.2 Zydus Cadila Description and Business Overview 83.3.3 Zydus Cadila COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Introduction 83.4 Kangtai Biological 93.4.1 Kangtai Biological Company Details 93.4.2 Kangtai Biological Description and Business Overview 93.4.3 Kangtai Biological COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Introduction 93.5 Advaccine 103.5.1 Advaccine Company Details 103.5.2 Advaccine Description and Business Overview 103.5.3 Advaccine COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Introduction 104 North America 114.1 North America COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 114.2 U.S. 124.2.1 U.S. COVID-19 Cases 124.2.2 U.S. COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 134.2.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in U.S. 134.3 Canada 134.3.1 Canada COVID-19 Cases 134.3.2 Canada COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 154.3.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Canada 165 Europe 175.1 Europe COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 175.2 Italy 185.2.1 Italy COVID-19 Cases 185.2.2 Italy COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 185.2.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Italy 195.3 Spain 195.3.1 Spain COVID-19 Cases 195.3.2 Spain COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 195.3.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Spain 205.4 France 205.4.1 France COVID-19 Cases 205.4.2 France COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 215.4.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in France 215.5 UK 225.5.1 UK COVID-19 Cases 225.5.2 UK COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 225.5.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in UK 235.6 Germany 235.6.1 Germany COVID-19 Cases 235.6.2 Germany COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 245.6.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Germany 255.7 Rest of Europe 255.7.1 Rest of Europe COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 255.7.2 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Europe 256 Asia Pacific 266.1 Asia-Pacific COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 266.2 China 276.2.1 China COVID-19 Cases 276.2.2 China COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 286.2.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in China 286.3 Japan 296.3.1 Japan COVID-19 Cases 296.3.2 Japan COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 296.3.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Japan 306.4 South Korea 316.4.1 South Korea COVID-19 Cases 316.4.2 South Korea COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 326.4.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in South Korea 336.5 India 336.5.1 India COVID-19 Cases 336.5.2 India COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 346.5.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in India 346.6 Rest of Asia 356.6.1 Rest of Asia COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 356.6.2 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Asia 357 South America 367.1 South America COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 367.2 Brazil 377.2.1 Brazil COVID-19 Cases 377.2.2 Brazil COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 377.2.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Brazil 387.3 Rest of South America 387.3.1 Rest of South America COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 387.3.2 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of South America 388 Middle East and Africa 398.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 398.2 Israel 408.2.1 Israel COVID-19 Cases 408.2.2 Israel COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 408.2.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Israel 408.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa 418.3.1 Rest of Middle East and Africa COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 418.3.2 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Middle East and Africa 419 Key Findings in This Report 4210 Appendix 4310.1 Research Methodology 4310.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 4310.1.2 Data Source 4610.2 Disclaimer 4910.3 Author Details 49

