Global Vehicular Lighting Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Vehicular Lighting market will register a 2.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15890 million by 2025, from $ 14400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vehicular Lighting business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vehicular Lighting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Vehicular Lighting, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Vehicular Lighting market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Vehicular Lighting companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Halogen

Xenon

Luminous Semiconductor (LED)

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Advanced Lighting Technologies

Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp

Custom Dynamics

Flex

Hella KGaA Hueck

Lumax Industries

North American Lighting

Changchun Hella Automotive Lighting

Koito Europe

Koito Manufacturing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vehicular Lighting market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Vehicular Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vehicular Lighting players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vehicular Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Vehicular Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vehicular Lighting Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Vehicular Lighting Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Vehicular Lighting Segment by Type

2.2.1 Halogen

2.2.2 Halogen

2.2.3 Luminous Semiconductor (LED)

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Vehicular Lighting Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Vehicular Lighting Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Vehicular Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Vehicular Lighting Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Car

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.5 Vehicular Lighting Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Vehicular Lighting Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Vehicular Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Vehicular Lighting by Players

3.1 Global Vehicular Lighting Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Vehicular Lighting Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vehicular Lighting Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Vehicular Lighting Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Vehicular Lighting by Regions

4.1 Vehicular Lighting Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Vehicular Lighting Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Vehicular Lighting Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Vehicular Lighting Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Vehicular Lighting Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Vehicular Lighting Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Vehicular Lighting Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Vehicular Lighting Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

….continued

