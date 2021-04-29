Global COVID-19 World Peptide Synthesis Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Summary
Peptides are synthesized by coupling the carboxyl group of one amino acid to the amino group of another amino acid molecule. Due to the possibility of unintended reactions, protecting groups are common necessary. Chemical peptide synthesis most commonly starts at the carboxyl end of the peptide, and thus progress toward the amino-terminus. This is the opposite direction of protein biosynthesis.
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Under 75%
75% to 85%
Above 85%
By End-User / Application
Commercial
Academic Research
By Company
Bachem
PolyPeptide
GL Biochem
Xinbang
Hybio
USVPeptides
Thermofischer
ScinoPharm
Genscript
AnaSpec
New England Peptide
CPC Scientific
JPT
21st Century Bio
LifeTein
Proimmune
Biomatik
