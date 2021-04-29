Global Primary Magnesium Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Primary Magnesium market will

register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by

2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share

(sales and revenue) of key companies in Primary Magnesium business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth

opportunities of Primary Magnesium market by product type, application, key manufacturers and

key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Primary

Magnesium, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Primary Magnesium

market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Primary

Magnesium companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by purity: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and

forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

≥ 99.95%

<99.95%

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and

forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medical

Military

Automotive

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7

and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding

detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers

covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

US Magnesium

Nanjing Yunhai

Magnesium Elektron

Ding He Mining Holdings Limited

Dead Sea Magnesium

Rima Group

Jingfu Coal Chemical

Regal

Yinguang Group

Taiyuan Yiwei

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth,

opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a

whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future

development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Primary Magnesium consumption (value & volume)

by key regions/countries, purity and downstream industry, history data from 2015 to 2019, and

forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Primary Magnesium market by identifying its

various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Primary Magnesium manufacturers, to define, describe

and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT

analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Primary Magnesium with respect to individual growth trends,

future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of

the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and

risks).

To project the consumption of Primary Magnesium submarkets, with respect to

key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new

product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their

growth strategies.

