Global Primary Magnesium Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Primary Magnesium market will
register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by
2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share
(sales and revenue) of key companies in Primary Magnesium business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth
opportunities of Primary Magnesium market by product type, application, key manufacturers and
key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Primary
Magnesium, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Primary Magnesium
market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Primary
Magnesium companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by purity: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and
forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
≥ 99.95%
<99.95%
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and
forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Medical
Military
Automotive
Industrial
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7
and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding
detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers
covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
US Magnesium
Nanjing Yunhai
Magnesium Elektron
Ding He Mining Holdings Limited
Dead Sea Magnesium
Rima Group
Jingfu Coal Chemical
Regal
Yinguang Group
Taiyuan Yiwei
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth,
opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a
whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future
development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Primary Magnesium consumption (value & volume)
by key regions/countries, purity and downstream industry, history data from 2015 to 2019, and
forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Primary Magnesium market by identifying its
various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Primary Magnesium manufacturers, to define, describe
and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT
analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Primary Magnesium with respect to individual growth trends,
future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of
the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and
risks).
To project the consumption of Primary Magnesium submarkets, with respect to
key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new
product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their
growth strategies.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Primary Magnesium Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Primary Magnesium Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Primary Magnesium Segment by Purity
2.2.1 ≥ 99.95%
2.2.2 <99.95%
Figure 8. Global Primary Magnesium Consumption Market Share by Purity (2015-
2020)
Figure 9. Global Primary Magnesium Value Market Share by Purity (2015-2020)
Figure 10. Primary Magnesium Consumed in Medical
Figure 11. Global Primary Magnesium Market: Medical (2015-2020) (Kiloton)
Figure 12. Global Primary Magnesium Market: Medical (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 13. Primary Magnesium Consumed in Military
Figure 14. Global Primary Magnesium Market: Military (2015-2020) (Kiloton)
Figure 15. Global Primary Magnesium Market: Military (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 16. Primary Magnesium Consumed in Automotive
Figure 17. Global Primary Magnesium Market: Automotive (2015-2020) (Kiloton)
Figure 18. Global Primary Magnesium Market: Automotive (2015-2020) ($
Millions)
Figure 19. Primary Magnesium Consumed in Industrial
Figure 20. Global Primary Magnesium Market: Industrial (2015-2020) (Kiloton)
Figure 21. Global Primary Magnesium Market: Industrial (2015-2020) ($
Millions)
Figure 22. Primary Magnesium Consumed in Others
Figure 23. Global Primary Magnesium Market: Others (2015-2020) (Kiloton)
Figure 24. Global Primary Magnesium Market: Others (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 25. Global Primary Magnesium Consumption Market Share by Downstream
Industry (2015-2020)
Figure 26. Global Primary Magnesium Value Market Share by Downstream Industry
(2015-2020)
