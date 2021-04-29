Architectural Dedicated Film Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| Serge Ferrari, Mehler, Heytex

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Architectural Dedicated Film market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Architectural Dedicated Film market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Architectural Dedicated Film market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Architectural Dedicated Film market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Architectural Dedicated Film market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Architectural Dedicated Film market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Architectural Dedicated Film market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Research Report: Serge Ferrari, Mehler, Heytex, Sattler, Sioen, Verseidag, Hiraoka, Seaman Corp, Saint-Gobain, Chukoh Chem, ObeiKan, Sika, Atex Membrane, Taconic-AFD, Kobond, Yilong, Xinyida, Sijia, Jinda, Veik, Guardtex

Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market by Type: Glass Fabric, Polyester Fabric (PES), ETFE Sheeting, Other

Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market by Application: Tensile Architecture, Tents, Sun Shading and Sun Screening, Print Applications, Other

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Architectural Dedicated Film market in key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Architectural Dedicated Film Market Overview

1.1 Architectural Dedicated Film Product Overview

1.2 Architectural Dedicated Film Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Glass Fabric

1.2.2 Polyester Fabric (PES)

1.2.3 ETFE Sheeting

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Architectural Dedicated Film Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Architectural Dedicated Film Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Architectural Dedicated Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Architectural Dedicated Film Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Architectural Dedicated Film Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Architectural Dedicated Film Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Architectural Dedicated Film as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Architectural Dedicated Film Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Architectural Dedicated Film Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Architectural Dedicated Film Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Architectural Dedicated Film by Application

4.1 Architectural Dedicated Film Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Tensile Architecture

4.1.2 Tents

4.1.3 Sun Shading and Sun Screening

4.1.4 Print Applications

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Architectural Dedicated Film by Country

5.1 North America Architectural Dedicated Film Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Architectural Dedicated Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film by Country

6.1 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film by Country

8.1 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Architectural Dedicated Film Business

10.1 Serge Ferrari

10.1.1 Serge Ferrari Corporation Information

10.1.2 Serge Ferrari Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Serge Ferrari Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Serge Ferrari Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.1.5 Serge Ferrari Recent Development

10.2 Mehler

10.2.1 Mehler Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mehler Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Mehler Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Serge Ferrari Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.2.5 Mehler Recent Development

10.3 Heytex

10.3.1 Heytex Corporation Information

10.3.2 Heytex Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Heytex Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Heytex Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.3.5 Heytex Recent Development

10.4 Sattler

10.4.1 Sattler Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sattler Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sattler Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sattler Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.4.5 Sattler Recent Development

10.5 Sioen

10.5.1 Sioen Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sioen Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sioen Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sioen Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.5.5 Sioen Recent Development

10.6 Verseidag

10.6.1 Verseidag Corporation Information

10.6.2 Verseidag Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Verseidag Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Verseidag Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.6.5 Verseidag Recent Development

10.7 Hiraoka

10.7.1 Hiraoka Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hiraoka Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hiraoka Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hiraoka Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.7.5 Hiraoka Recent Development

10.8 Seaman Corp

10.8.1 Seaman Corp Corporation Information

10.8.2 Seaman Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Seaman Corp Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Seaman Corp Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.8.5 Seaman Corp Recent Development

10.9 Saint-Gobain

10.9.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.9.2 Saint-Gobain Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Saint-Gobain Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Saint-Gobain Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.9.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.10 Chukoh Chem

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Architectural Dedicated Film Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Chukoh Chem Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Chukoh Chem Recent Development

10.11 ObeiKan

10.11.1 ObeiKan Corporation Information

10.11.2 ObeiKan Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ObeiKan Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ObeiKan Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.11.5 ObeiKan Recent Development

10.12 Sika

10.12.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sika Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sika Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.12.5 Sika Recent Development

10.13 Atex Membrane

10.13.1 Atex Membrane Corporation Information

10.13.2 Atex Membrane Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Atex Membrane Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Atex Membrane Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.13.5 Atex Membrane Recent Development

10.14 Taconic-AFD

10.14.1 Taconic-AFD Corporation Information

10.14.2 Taconic-AFD Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Taconic-AFD Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Taconic-AFD Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.14.5 Taconic-AFD Recent Development

10.15 Kobond

10.15.1 Kobond Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kobond Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Kobond Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Kobond Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.15.5 Kobond Recent Development

10.16 Yilong

10.16.1 Yilong Corporation Information

10.16.2 Yilong Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Yilong Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Yilong Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.16.5 Yilong Recent Development

10.17 Xinyida

10.17.1 Xinyida Corporation Information

10.17.2 Xinyida Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Xinyida Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Xinyida Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.17.5 Xinyida Recent Development

10.18 Sijia

10.18.1 Sijia Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sijia Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sijia Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sijia Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.18.5 Sijia Recent Development

10.19 Jinda

10.19.1 Jinda Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jinda Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Jinda Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Jinda Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.19.5 Jinda Recent Development

10.20 Veik

10.20.1 Veik Corporation Information

10.20.2 Veik Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Veik Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Veik Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.20.5 Veik Recent Development

10.21 Guardtex

10.21.1 Guardtex Corporation Information

10.21.2 Guardtex Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Guardtex Architectural Dedicated Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Guardtex Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

10.21.5 Guardtex Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Architectural Dedicated Film Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Architectural Dedicated Film Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Architectural Dedicated Film Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Architectural Dedicated Film Distributors

12.3 Architectural Dedicated Film Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

