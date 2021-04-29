Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based

Biofuel market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will

reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents

the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lignocellulosic Feedstock-

based Biofuel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth

opportunities of Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market by product type, application,

key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the

Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel, covering the supply chain analysis, impact

assessment to the Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market size growth rate in several

scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel

companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and

forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Biochemical

Thermochemical

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and

forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Aviation

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7

and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding

detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers

covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Abengoa SA

New Energy Blue LLC

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Fiberight LLC

Clariant International Ltd.

Iogen Corp.

Gevo Inc.

Neste Oyj

GranBio Investimentos SA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth,

opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a

whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future

development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel

consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data

from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market

by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel

manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market

competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel with respect to

individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of

the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and

risks).

To project the consumption of Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new

product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their

growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Segment by Type

2.2.1 Biochemical

2.2.2 Thermochemical

2.3 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Consumption Market Share

by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue and Market Share

by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sale Price by Type (2015

-2020)

2.4 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Segment by Application

