Waterproofing Film Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027| Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Waterproofing Film market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Waterproofing Film market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Waterproofing Film market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Waterproofing Film market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3089445/global-waterproofing-film-market

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Waterproofing Film market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Waterproofing Film market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Waterproofing Film market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Waterproofing Film Market Research Report: Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, Icopal Group, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, General Membrane, Carlisle, Modern Waterproofing, ChovA, Bauder, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Renolit, Tegola Canadese, Index, Hansuk, Schluter-Systems, Protecto Wrap, Grace, Colas, Vetroasfalto, Tamko

Global Waterproofing Film Market by Type: Modified Bitumen Film, Synthetic Polymer Waterproof Film

Global Waterproofing Film Market by Application: Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Landfills & Tunnels, Others

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Waterproofing Film market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Waterproofing Film Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Waterproofing Film market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Waterproofing Film market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Waterproofing Film market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Waterproofing Film market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Waterproofing Film market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Waterproofing Film market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Waterproofing Film market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3089445/global-waterproofing-film-market

Table of Contents

1 Waterproofing Film Market Overview

1.1 Waterproofing Film Product Overview

1.2 Waterproofing Film Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Modified Bitumen Film

1.2.2 Synthetic Polymer Waterproof Film

1.3 Global Waterproofing Film Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Waterproofing Film Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Waterproofing Film Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Waterproofing Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Waterproofing Film Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Waterproofing Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Waterproofing Film Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Waterproofing Film Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Waterproofing Film Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Waterproofing Film Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Waterproofing Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Waterproofing Film Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waterproofing Film Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Waterproofing Film Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Waterproofing Film as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waterproofing Film Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Waterproofing Film Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Waterproofing Film Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Waterproofing Film Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Waterproofing Film Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Waterproofing Film Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Waterproofing Film Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Waterproofing Film Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Waterproofing Film Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Waterproofing Film Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Waterproofing Film by Application

4.1 Waterproofing Film Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Roofing

4.1.2 Walls

4.1.3 Building Structures

4.1.4 Landfills & Tunnels

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Waterproofing Film Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Waterproofing Film Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waterproofing Film Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Waterproofing Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Waterproofing Film Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Waterproofing Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Waterproofing Film by Country

5.1 North America Waterproofing Film Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Waterproofing Film Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Waterproofing Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Waterproofing Film Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Waterproofing Film by Country

6.1 Europe Waterproofing Film Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Waterproofing Film Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Waterproofing Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Waterproofing Film Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Film by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Film Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Film Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Film Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Film Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Waterproofing Film by Country

8.1 Latin America Waterproofing Film Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Waterproofing Film Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Waterproofing Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Waterproofing Film Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Film by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Film Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Film Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Film Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Film Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterproofing Film Business

10.1 Soprema Group

10.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Soprema Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Soprema Group Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Soprema Group Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

10.2 Sika

10.2.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sika Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Soprema Group Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.2.5 Sika Recent Development

10.3 Fosroc

10.3.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fosroc Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fosroc Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Fosroc Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.3.5 Fosroc Recent Development

10.4 GAF

10.4.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.4.2 GAF Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GAF Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GAF Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.4.5 GAF Recent Development

10.5 Icopal Group

10.5.1 Icopal Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Icopal Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Icopal Group Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Icopal Group Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.5.5 Icopal Group Recent Development

10.6 TehnoNICOL

10.6.1 TehnoNICOL Corporation Information

10.6.2 TehnoNICOL Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 TehnoNICOL Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 TehnoNICOL Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.6.5 TehnoNICOL Recent Development

10.7 Polyglass

10.7.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

10.7.2 Polyglass Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Polyglass Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Polyglass Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.7.5 Polyglass Recent Development

10.8 Imperbit Membrane

10.8.1 Imperbit Membrane Corporation Information

10.8.2 Imperbit Membrane Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Imperbit Membrane Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Imperbit Membrane Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.8.5 Imperbit Membrane Recent Development

10.9 General Membrane

10.9.1 General Membrane Corporation Information

10.9.2 General Membrane Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 General Membrane Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 General Membrane Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.9.5 General Membrane Recent Development

10.10 Carlisle

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Waterproofing Film Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Carlisle Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Carlisle Recent Development

10.11 Modern Waterproofing

10.11.1 Modern Waterproofing Corporation Information

10.11.2 Modern Waterproofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Modern Waterproofing Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Modern Waterproofing Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.11.5 Modern Waterproofing Recent Development

10.12 ChovA

10.12.1 ChovA Corporation Information

10.12.2 ChovA Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ChovA Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 ChovA Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.12.5 ChovA Recent Development

10.13 Bauder

10.13.1 Bauder Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bauder Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Bauder Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Bauder Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.13.5 Bauder Recent Development

10.14 ARDEX Group

10.14.1 ARDEX Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 ARDEX Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ARDEX Group Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 ARDEX Group Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.14.5 ARDEX Group Recent Development

10.15 Henkel Polybit

10.15.1 Henkel Polybit Corporation Information

10.15.2 Henkel Polybit Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Henkel Polybit Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Henkel Polybit Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.15.5 Henkel Polybit Recent Development

10.16 Renolit

10.16.1 Renolit Corporation Information

10.16.2 Renolit Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Renolit Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Renolit Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.16.5 Renolit Recent Development

10.17 Tegola Canadese

10.17.1 Tegola Canadese Corporation Information

10.17.2 Tegola Canadese Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Tegola Canadese Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Tegola Canadese Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.17.5 Tegola Canadese Recent Development

10.18 Index

10.18.1 Index Corporation Information

10.18.2 Index Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Index Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Index Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.18.5 Index Recent Development

10.19 Hansuk

10.19.1 Hansuk Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hansuk Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Hansuk Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Hansuk Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.19.5 Hansuk Recent Development

10.20 Schluter-Systems

10.20.1 Schluter-Systems Corporation Information

10.20.2 Schluter-Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Schluter-Systems Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Schluter-Systems Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.20.5 Schluter-Systems Recent Development

10.21 Protecto Wrap

10.21.1 Protecto Wrap Corporation Information

10.21.2 Protecto Wrap Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Protecto Wrap Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Protecto Wrap Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.21.5 Protecto Wrap Recent Development

10.22 Grace

10.22.1 Grace Corporation Information

10.22.2 Grace Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Grace Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Grace Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.22.5 Grace Recent Development

10.23 Colas

10.23.1 Colas Corporation Information

10.23.2 Colas Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Colas Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Colas Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.23.5 Colas Recent Development

10.24 Vetroasfalto

10.24.1 Vetroasfalto Corporation Information

10.24.2 Vetroasfalto Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Vetroasfalto Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Vetroasfalto Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.24.5 Vetroasfalto Recent Development

10.25 Tamko

10.25.1 Tamko Corporation Information

10.25.2 Tamko Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Tamko Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Tamko Waterproofing Film Products Offered

10.25.5 Tamko Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Waterproofing Film Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Waterproofing Film Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Waterproofing Film Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Waterproofing Film Distributors

12.3 Waterproofing Film Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.