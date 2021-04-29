Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the E-textiles and Smart Clothing market
will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million
by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market
share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-textiles and Smart Clothing business, shared
in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth
opportunities of E-textiles and Smart Clothing market by product type, application, key
manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the E-textiles
and Smart Clothing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the E-textiles
and Smart Clothing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be
undertaken by E-textiles and Smart Clothing companies in response to the COVID-19
epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and
forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Embedded E-textiles
Laminated E-textiles
Non-electronic Smart Clothing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and
forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Military Uses
Civil Uses
Healthcare Uses
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7
and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding
detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers
covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Textronics
Texas Instruments
Milliken
Peratech
DuPont
Toray Industries
D3o lab
Clothing+
Schoeller Textiles AG
Outlast
LifeSense Group
Xenoma
Mitsufuji Corporation
Exo2
Interactive Wear AG
Ohmatex ApS
Intelligent Textiles Ltd.
Vista Medical Ltd.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth,
opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a
whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future
development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing consumption
(value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to
2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of E-textiles and Smart Clothing market by
identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global E-textiles and Smart Clothing manufacturers, to
define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition
landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the E-textiles and Smart Clothing with respect to individual growth
trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of
the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and
risks).
To project the consumption of E-textiles and Smart Clothing submarkets, with
respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new
product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their
growth strategies.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Embedded E-textiles
2.2.2 Laminated E-textiles
2.2.3 Non-electronic Smart Clothing
2.3 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Consumption Market Share by Type
(2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue and Market Share by Type
(2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Military Uses
2.4.2 Civil Uses
2.4.3 Healthcare Uses
2.4.4 Other
2.5 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Consumption Market Share by Type
(2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Value and Market Share by Type
(2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
