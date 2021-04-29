Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the E-textiles and Smart Clothing market

will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million

by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market

share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-textiles and Smart Clothing business, shared

in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth

opportunities of E-textiles and Smart Clothing market by product type, application, key

manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the E-textiles

and Smart Clothing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the E-textiles

and Smart Clothing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be

undertaken by E-textiles and Smart Clothing companies in response to the COVID-19

epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and

forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Embedded E-textiles

Laminated E-textiles

Non-electronic Smart Clothing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and

forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7

and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding

detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers

covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Textronics

Texas Instruments

Milliken

Peratech

DuPont

Toray Industries

D3o lab

Clothing+

Schoeller Textiles AG

Outlast

LifeSense Group

Xenoma

Mitsufuji Corporation

Exo2

Interactive Wear AG

Ohmatex ApS

Intelligent Textiles Ltd.

Vista Medical Ltd.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth,

opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a

whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future

development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing consumption

(value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to

2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of E-textiles and Smart Clothing market by

identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-textiles and Smart Clothing manufacturers, to

define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition

landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-textiles and Smart Clothing with respect to individual growth

trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of

the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and

risks).

To project the consumption of E-textiles and Smart Clothing submarkets, with

respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new

product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their

growth strategies.

