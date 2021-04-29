Artificial Fiber Market 2021 Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027| Jushi Group, Owens Corning, Teijin

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Artificial Fiber market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Artificial Fiber market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Artificial Fiber market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Artificial Fiber market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Artificial Fiber market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Artificial Fiber market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Artificial Fiber market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Artificial Fiber Market Research Report: Jushi Group, Owens Corning, Teijin, Toho Tenax, Toray, Akra Polyester, ALFA, Asahi Kasei Fiber, BASF, Bayer, BP, Cydsa, DAK America, DowDuPont, Eastman, Far Eastern New Century, Fiber Visions, Guilford Mills, Huvis, Hyosung

Global Artificial Fiber Market by Type: Filament Fiber, Staple Fibers

Global Artificial Fiber Market by Application: Regenerated, Manmade Synthetic Polymer, Other

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Artificial Fiber market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Artificial Fiber Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Artificial Fiber market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Artificial Fiber market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Artificial Fiber market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Artificial Fiber market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Artificial Fiber market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Artificial Fiber market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Artificial Fiber market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Contents

1 Artificial Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Fiber Product Overview

1.2 Artificial Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Filament Fiber

1.2.2 Staple Fibers

1.3 Global Artificial Fiber Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Artificial Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Artificial Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Artificial Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Artificial Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Artificial Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Artificial Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Artificial Fiber Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Artificial Fiber Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Artificial Fiber Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Artificial Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Fiber as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Artificial Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Artificial Fiber Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Artificial Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Artificial Fiber Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Artificial Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Artificial Fiber Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Artificial Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Artificial Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Artificial Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Artificial Fiber Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Artificial Fiber by Application

4.1 Artificial Fiber Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Regenerated

4.1.2 Manmade Synthetic Polymer

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Artificial Fiber Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Artificial Fiber Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Artificial Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Artificial Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Artificial Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Artificial Fiber by Country

5.1 North America Artificial Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Artificial Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Artificial Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Artificial Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Artificial Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Artificial Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Artificial Fiber by Country

6.1 Europe Artificial Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Artificial Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Artificial Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Artificial Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Artificial Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Artificial Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Fiber by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Fiber Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Artificial Fiber by Country

8.1 Latin America Artificial Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Artificial Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Artificial Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Artificial Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Artificial Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Artificial Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Artificial Fiber by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Fiber Business

10.1 Jushi Group

10.1.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Jushi Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Jushi Group Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Jushi Group Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

10.2 Owens Corning

10.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.2.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Owens Corning Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Jushi Group Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.3 Teijin

10.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.3.2 Teijin Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Teijin Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Teijin Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.4 Toho Tenax

10.4.1 Toho Tenax Corporation Information

10.4.2 Toho Tenax Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Toho Tenax Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Toho Tenax Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Toho Tenax Recent Development

10.5 Toray

10.5.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Toray Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Toray Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Toray Recent Development

10.6 Akra Polyester

10.6.1 Akra Polyester Corporation Information

10.6.2 Akra Polyester Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Akra Polyester Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Akra Polyester Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 Akra Polyester Recent Development

10.7 ALFA

10.7.1 ALFA Corporation Information

10.7.2 ALFA Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 ALFA Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 ALFA Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 ALFA Recent Development

10.8 Asahi Kasei Fiber

10.8.1 Asahi Kasei Fiber Corporation Information

10.8.2 Asahi Kasei Fiber Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Asahi Kasei Fiber Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Asahi Kasei Fiber Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Asahi Kasei Fiber Recent Development

10.9 BASF

10.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.9.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 BASF Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 BASF Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 BASF Recent Development

10.10 Bayer

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Artificial Fiber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bayer Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.11 BP

10.11.1 BP Corporation Information

10.11.2 BP Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 BP Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 BP Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.11.5 BP Recent Development

10.12 Cydsa

10.12.1 Cydsa Corporation Information

10.12.2 Cydsa Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Cydsa Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Cydsa Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.12.5 Cydsa Recent Development

10.13 DAK America

10.13.1 DAK America Corporation Information

10.13.2 DAK America Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 DAK America Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 DAK America Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.13.5 DAK America Recent Development

10.14 DowDuPont

10.14.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.14.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 DowDuPont Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 DowDuPont Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.14.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.15 Eastman

10.15.1 Eastman Corporation Information

10.15.2 Eastman Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Eastman Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Eastman Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.15.5 Eastman Recent Development

10.16 Far Eastern New Century

10.16.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Information

10.16.2 Far Eastern New Century Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Far Eastern New Century Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Far Eastern New Century Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.16.5 Far Eastern New Century Recent Development

10.17 Fiber Visions

10.17.1 Fiber Visions Corporation Information

10.17.2 Fiber Visions Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Fiber Visions Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Fiber Visions Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.17.5 Fiber Visions Recent Development

10.18 Guilford Mills

10.18.1 Guilford Mills Corporation Information

10.18.2 Guilford Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Guilford Mills Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Guilford Mills Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.18.5 Guilford Mills Recent Development

10.19 Huvis

10.19.1 Huvis Corporation Information

10.19.2 Huvis Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Huvis Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Huvis Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.19.5 Huvis Recent Development

10.20 Hyosung

10.20.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

10.20.2 Hyosung Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Hyosung Artificial Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Hyosung Artificial Fiber Products Offered

10.20.5 Hyosung Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Artificial Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Artificial Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Artificial Fiber Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Artificial Fiber Distributors

12.3 Artificial Fiber Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

