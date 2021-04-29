Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding

Compounds market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will

reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents

the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Molding Compounds business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth

opportunities of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds market by product type,

application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Polyphenylene

Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds market size growth rate in several scenarios,

and the measures to be undertaken by Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds companies

in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and

forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Linear PPS Molding Compounds

Cured PPS Molding Compounds

Branched PPS Molding Compounds

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and

forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electric and Electronic Products

Automotive Compnents

Aerospace Compnents

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7

and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding

detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers

covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Toray

Solvay

Tosoh

Toyobo

Sumitomo Bakelite

Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd

SABIC

DIC Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth,

opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a

whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future

development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds

consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data

from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds

market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds

manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market

competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds with respect to

individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of

the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and

risks).

To project the consumption of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new

product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their

growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds Consumption 2015-

2025

2.1.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds Segment by Type

2.2.1 Linear PPS Molding Compounds

2.2.2 Cured PPS Molding Compounds

2.2.3 Branched PPS Molding Compounds

2.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Molding Compounds Consumption by Type

