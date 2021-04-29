Global Secondary Zinc Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Secondary Zinc market will register

a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from

$ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and

revenue) of key companies in Secondary Zinc business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth

opportunities of Secondary Zinc market by product type, application, key manufacturers and

key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Secondary

Zinc, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Secondary Zinc market size

growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Secondary Zinc

companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type of scrap: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3;

and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Residue and Drosses

Whole Products

Steel Filter Dust

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and

forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Galvanized Coil

Galvanized Pipe

Rolls & Extruded Products

Pigments & Other Compounds

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7

and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding

detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers

covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

American Zinc Recycling Corp.

Boliden Group

KOREA ZINC

Recyclex

Grupo ReciclaBR

Moxba

International Zinc Association

Zinc National

ZIMETSA

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Imperial Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth,

opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a

whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future

development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Secondary Zinc consumption (value & volume) by

key regions/countries, type of scrap and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and

forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Secondary Zinc market by identifying its

various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Secondary Zinc manufacturers, to define, describe

and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT

analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Secondary Zinc with respect to individual growth trends, future

prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of

the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and

risks).

To project the consumption of Secondary Zinc submarkets, with respect to key

regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new

product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their

growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Secondary Zinc Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Secondary Zinc Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Secondary Zinc Segment by Type of Scrap

2.2.1 Residue and Drosses

