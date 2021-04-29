Global COVID-19 World MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Summary

Patient’s benefits Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery offered like less recovery time, shortened hospital stay, greater accuracy, less pain and muscle sparring which is making minimally invasive neurosurgery a preferred option for the medical practitioners and surgeons. This report covered Miniature video cameras (Endoscopes), Special surgical instruments and External video monitors used in the intracranial surgery, endonasal neurosurgery, and spinal surgery and so on. We also have reports about minimally invasive surgery market.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for MI Neurosurgery Devices , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

MI Neurosurgery Devices market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Miniature video cameras

Special surgical instruments

External video monitors

By End-User / Application

Intracranial Surgery

Endonasal Neurosurgery

Spinal Surgery

Others

By Company

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific

B.Braun

Carl Storz

Smith & Nephew

Conmed Corporation

Zimmer Holdings

Richard Wolf

NICO

Achkermann

Integra LifeScience

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….continued

