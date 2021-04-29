Rolling Stock Power Conversion System Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2020-2027

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Rolling Stock Power Conversion System Market by Technology, Components, and Rolling Stock Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global rolling stock power conversion system market was valued at $3.92 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $5.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6%.

Request Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6423

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of growth, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China dominated the global rolling stock power conversion system market share in 2018, whereas Japan is expected to grow at a significant rate in the rolling stock power conversion system market during the forecast period.

Rolling stock power conversion system is used to convert electrical energy from AC to DC as well as is responsible to change the voltage and frequency of the electrical energy flowing. It is a form of electro-mechanical device that is responsible to convert the electric energy from one form to other; thereby, leading to the propulsion of the rolling stock. Numerous power conversion technologies such as insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), gate turn-off thyristor (GTO), and others have been introduced by different manufacturers which have a wider application in power conversion system; thereby, supplementing the growth of the market.

For purchase inquiry at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6423

Continuous upgradation in railway industry has led to installation of better and efficient power conversion system, which fuels the growth of the market. Numerous developments such as the introduction of insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), gate turn-off thyristor (GTO), and silicon carbide (SiC) have been made by different companies for the application in rolling stock power conversion system. These developments carried out by companies boost the growth of the rolling stock power conversion system industry.

The factors such as increased budget allocation for the development of railways and rise in trend toward using railways as a public transport means drive the growth of the market. However, high capital requirement to replace the existing system and refurbishment of existing rolling stock hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth and expansion of the rolling stock power conversion system market.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6423

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on technology, the gate turn-off thyristor (GTO) segment for rolling stock power conversion system generated the highest revenue in 2018.

Based on component, the traction motor segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

Based on region, Europe contributed the highest rolling stock power conversion system market revenue in 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in this report are AEG Power Solutions, Alstom SA, Bombardier Inc., CRRC Corporation Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Strukton, Toshiba Corporation, Turbo Power Systems, and Wabtec Corporation.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com