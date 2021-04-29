Global Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary
The global Cosmetics market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Loréal
P&G
Unilever
Estée Lauder
KAO
Shiseido
Avon
LV
Channel
Amore Pacific
Jahwa
Beiersdorf
Johnson & Johnson
Jialan
INOHERB
Sisley
Revlon
Jane iredale
Henkel
Coty
Major applications as follows:
General departmental store
Supermarkets
Drug stores
Brand outlets
Online Sales
Major Type as follows:
Skin and Sun care products
Hair care products
Deodorants
Makeup and Color cosmetics
Fragrances
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Cosmetics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Cosmetics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
2.2 Regional Demand
….. continued
