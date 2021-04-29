Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Indoor Farming Technology market will register a 5.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 30260 million by 2025, from $ 24270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Indoor Farming Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Indoor Farming Technology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Indoor Farming Technology, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Indoor Farming Technology market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Indoor Farming Technology companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software & services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Fruits & Vegetables

Herbs & Microgreens

Flowers & Ornamentals

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Philips Lighting

Netafim

EVERLIGHT Electronics

LumiGrow

Argus Controls Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Indoor Farming Technology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Indoor Farming Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Indoor Farming Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Indoor Farming Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Indoor Farming Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Indoor Farming Technology Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Indoor Farming Technology Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hardware

2.3 Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Indoor Farming Technology Segment by Application

2.4.1 Fruits & Vegetables

2.4.2 Herbs & Microgreens

2.4.3 Flowers & Ornamentals

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Indoor Farming Technology by Players

3.1 Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Indoor Farming Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Indoor Farming Technology by Regions

4.1 Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Indoor Farming Technology Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Indoor Farming Technology Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Indoor Farming Technology Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Indoor Farming Technology by Countries

7.2 Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Indoor Farming Technology by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

