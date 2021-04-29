DelveInsight’s, “Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight, 2020,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Insulin Glargine Biosimilars landscape. It covers the marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

This segment of the Insulin Glargine report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including marketed, phase III, II, I and preclinical. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Semglee: Mylan/Biocon

Semglee contains insulin glargine. This is a modified insulin, very similar to human insulin. Semglee is used to treat diabetes mellitus in adults, adolescents and children aged 2 years and above. Diabetes mellitus is a disease where your body does not produce enough insulin to control the level of blood sugar.

Abasaglar: Eli Lilly

Insulin glargine biosimilar (Abasaglar) is licensed for the treatment of diabetes mellitus in adults, young people and children over 2 years. Abasaglar is a basal insulin for once daily use and is bioequivalent to insulin glargine (Lantus). Basaglar is not approved for use by anyone younger than 6 years old, and should not be used to treat type 2 diabetes in a child of any age.

Insulin RinGlar: Geropharm

Insulin RinGlar is being developed by Geropharm for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes mellitus. This is the fifth insulin in the company portfolio, which will complete the Geropharm line of human recombinant insulins and analogues. RinGlar will become the first insulin glargine, which will be produced in Russia on a full cycle basis – from substance to the finished dosage form.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Insulin Glargine R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Insulin Glargine.

In June 2020, Mylan and Biocon Ltd. (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for Semglee (insulin glargine injection), in vial and pre-filled pen presentations, to control high blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes. Semglee has an identical amino acid sequence to Sanofi’s Lantus and is approved for the same indications.

In July 2019, there was an official signing ceremony for the partnership agreement between GEROPHARM and NatiVita (Belarus) that stipulates a transfer of the Russian insulin production technology to the Belarussian party. This partnership between the companies is a strategy and facilitates strengthening bilateral relationship between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. Implementation of the project will make it possible to adjust highly technological production of insulins in Belarus within a short-term period of time and provide the citizens with modern, effective and affordable drugs.

In July 2019, GEROPHARM received marketing authorization for long-action insulin analog – glargine under RinGlar invented name. The drug in two dosage forms – 3 ml cartridges and pre-filled disposable insulin pens RinAstra II – will take part in the state procurement procedure in the autumn of 2019.

Major Players in Insulin Glargine – There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Insulin Glargine.

Key Players

Mylan

Polus BioPharm

Biocon

Wockhardt

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly and Company

LG Chem

Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals

GEROPHARM

Merck

Paras Biopharmaceuticals

GC Pharma

Key Products

Semglee

PDP808

Glaricon

• Glaritus

Abasaglar

Basalog

Basugine

Insulin glargine biosimilar

Insulin RinGlar

Lusduna

PB (MDT)-3030

Glarzia

