Global Compact Grade Laminate (CGL) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Compact Grade Laminate

(CGL) market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach

$ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the

global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Compact Grade Laminate (CGL)

business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of

Compact Grade Laminate (CGL) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key

regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Compact Grade

Laminate (CGL), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Compact Grade

Laminate (CGL) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be

undertaken by Compact Grade Laminate (CGL) companies in response to the COVID-19

epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to

2025 in section 11.7.

Thickness:Below 4 mm

Thickness:4-8 mm

Thickness:Above 8 mm

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and

forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed

analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in

this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wilsonart

Cubicle Center

Pfleiderer

Egger

Arpa Industries

Formica

Abet Laminati

Sonae Industria

UK Cubicles

ASD

Duncan Reeds

Greenlam Laminates

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth,

opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a

whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future

development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Compact Grade Laminate (CGL) consumption (value &

volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and

forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Compact Grade Laminate (CGL) market by identifying

its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Compact Grade Laminate (CGL) manufacturers, to define,

describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape,

SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Compact Grade Laminate (CGL) with respect to individual growth

trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the

market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Compact Grade Laminate (CGL) submarkets, with respect

to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product

launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth

strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Compact Grade Laminate (CGL) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Compact Grade Laminate (CGL) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Compact Grade Laminate (CGL) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Thickness:Below 4 mm

According to this study, over the next five years the Melamine Faced

Chipboard (MFC) market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size

will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report

presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Melamine Faced

Chipboard (MFC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of

Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key

regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Melamine Faced

Chipboard (MFC), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Melamine Faced

Chipboard (MFC) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be

undertaken by Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) companies in response to the COVID-19

epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to

2025 in section 11.7.

Thickness:Below 18 mm

Thickness:18-25 mm

Thickness:Above 25 mm

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and

forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed

analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in

this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Pfleiderer

SM ‘art

Finsa

Kronospan

Egger

Unilin

METRO Group

HeveaBoard

Premier Forest Products

An Cuong Wood Working

Saviola Group

Starwood

Greenlam Laminates

JAS Timber

Sonae Arauco

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth,

opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a

whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future

development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) consumption (value &

volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and

forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) market by identifying

its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) manufacturers, to define,

describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape,

SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) with respect to individual growth

trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the

market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) submarkets, with

respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product

launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth

strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Thickness:Below 18 mm

2.2.2 Thickness:18-25 mm

2.2.3 Thickness:Above 25 mm

2.3 Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) Consumption Market Share by Type

(2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) Revenue and Market Share by Type

(2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Melamine Faced Chipboard (MFC) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Thickness:4-8 mm

