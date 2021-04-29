Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Non-GMO Soybean market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-GMO Soybean business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-GMO Soybean market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Non-GMO Soybean, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Non-GMO Soybean market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Non-GMO Soybean companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Summer Soybeans

Spring Soybeans

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Soybean Oil

Soybean Meal

Livestock Feed

Food for Human

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Laurasoybeans

Grain Millers, Inc

World Food Processing

SB&B

Sojaprotein

Primavera

Grain Millers

Specialty Grains, Inc.

Zeeland Farm Services

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Non-GMO Soybean consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Non-GMO Soybean market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-GMO Soybean manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-GMO Soybean with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-GMO Soybean submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Non-GMO Soybean Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Non-GMO Soybean Segment by Type

2.2.1 Summer Soybeans

2.2.2 Spring Soybeans

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Non-GMO Soybean Segment by Application

2.4.1 Soybean Oil

2.4.2 Soybean Meal

2.4.3 Livestock Feed

2.4.4 Food for Human

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Non-GMO Soybean by Company

3.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Non-GMO Soybean Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Non-GMO Soybean Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Non-GMO Soybean by Regions

4.1 Non-GMO Soybean by Regions

4.2 Americas Non-GMO Soybean Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Non-GMO Soybean Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Non-GMO Soybean Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Non-GMO Soybean Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Non-GMO Soybean Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-GMO Soybean by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Non-GMO Soybean by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Non-GMO Soybean Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Non-GMO Soybean Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

….continued

