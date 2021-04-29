Global Adhesive for Electronics Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Adhesive for Electronics market

will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million

by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market

share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Adhesive for Electronics business, shared in

Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of

Adhesive for Electronics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key

regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Adhesive for

Electronics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Adhesive for

Electronics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken

by Adhesive for Electronics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to

2025 in section 11.7.

Non-Electrically Conductive

Electrically Conductive

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and

forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Surface Mounting

Conformal Coatings

Potting and Encapsulation

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed

analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in

this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Henkel

LORD Corporation

Permabond

Bostik

3M

H.B.Fuller

Heartland Adhesives

Master Bond

Panacol

Protavic

Mactac

Heraeus

Hexion

Tex Year Group

Jowat

Kohesi Bond

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth,

opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a

whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future

development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Adhesive for Electronics consumption (value &

volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and

forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Adhesive for Electronics market by identifying its

various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Adhesive for Electronics manufacturers, to define,

describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape,

SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Adhesive for Electronics with respect to individual growth trends,

future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the

market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Adhesive for Electronics submarkets, with respect to

key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product

launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth

strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Adhesive for Electronics Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Adhesive for Electronics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Adhesive for Electronics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Non-Electrically Conductive

2.2.2 Electrically Conductive

2.3 Adhesive for Electronics Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Adhesive for Electronics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-

2020)

2.3.2 Global Adhesive for Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-

2020)

