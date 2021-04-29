Global Adhesive for Electronics Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Adhesive for Electronics market
will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million
by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market
share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Adhesive for Electronics business, shared in
Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of
Adhesive for Electronics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key
regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Adhesive for
Electronics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Adhesive for
Electronics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken
by Adhesive for Electronics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to
2025 in section 11.7.
Non-Electrically Conductive
Electrically Conductive
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and
forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Surface Mounting
Conformal Coatings
Potting and Encapsulation
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed
analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in
this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Henkel
LORD Corporation
Permabond
Bostik
3M
H.B.Fuller
Heartland Adhesives
Master Bond
Panacol
Protavic
Mactac
Heraeus
Hexion
Tex Year Group
Jowat
Kohesi Bond
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth,
opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a
whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future
development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Adhesive for Electronics consumption (value &
volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and
forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Adhesive for Electronics market by identifying its
various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Adhesive for Electronics manufacturers, to define,
describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape,
SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Adhesive for Electronics with respect to individual growth trends,
future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the
market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Adhesive for Electronics submarkets, with respect to
key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product
launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth
strategies.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Adhesive for Electronics Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Adhesive for Electronics Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Adhesive for Electronics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Non-Electrically Conductive
2.2.2 Electrically Conductive
2.3 Adhesive for Electronics Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Adhesive for Electronics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-
2020)
2.3.2 Global Adhesive for Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-
2020)
