Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the New Energy Vehicle Range Extender market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in New Energy Vehicle Range Extender business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of New Energy Vehicle Range Extender market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the New Energy Vehicle Range Extender, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the New Energy Vehicle Range Extender market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by New Energy Vehicle Range Extender companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Water-Cooled Range Extender

Air Cooled Range Extender

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Magna

Rheinmetall Automotive

Mahle

Nikola Motor

Delta Motorsport

Ballard Power Systems

Suzhou DSM Green Power

Chery New Energy

General Motors

GM

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of New Energy Vehicle Range Extender market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the New Energy Vehicle Range Extender with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of New Energy Vehicle Range Extender submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Segment by Type

2.2.1 Water-Cooled Range Extender

2.2.2 Air Cooled Range Extender

2.3 New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Cars

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.5 New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender by Company

3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Products Offered

….continued

