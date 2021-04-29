Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Medical Imaging Devices , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Medical Imaging Devices market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
X-ray Based Equipments
Molecular Imaging Equipments
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipments
Ultrasound Imaging Equipments
By End-User / Application
General Medical Imaging
Central Nervous System
Oncology
Cardiovascular
Metabolic Disorders
Life Science Research
By Company
GE Healthcare
Toshiba Medical
Hologic, Inc.
Siemens Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Hitachi Medical
Samsung Medison
Fonar Corporation
Carestream Health
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
HOYA Group PENTAX
Esaote
Medinus
Medtronic
Canon
Imris
Bayer Healthcare
Shimadzu Corporation
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Medical Imaging DevicesMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Medical Imaging Devices Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.Teledyne DALSA GE Healthcare
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of GE Healthcare
12.2 Toshiba Medical
12.3 Hologic, Inc.
12.4 Siemens Healthcare
12.5 Philips Healthcare
12.6 Hitachi Medical
12.7 Samsung Medison
12.8 Fonar Corporation
12.9 Carestream Health
12.10 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
12.11 HOYA Group PENTAX
12.12 Esaote
12.13 Medinus
12.14 Medtronic
12.15 Canon
12.16 Imris
12.17 Bayer Healthcare
12.18 Fonar Corporation
12.19 Shimadzu Corporation
13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)
13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)
14 Research Conclusion
