Global Livestock Monitoring Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Livestock Monitoring market will register a 10.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 671.8 million by 2025, from $ 449.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Livestock Monitoring business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Livestock Monitoring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Livestock Monitoring, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Livestock Monitoring market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Livestock Monitoring companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Hardware

Software

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Milk Harvesting

Feeding Management

Breeding Management

Behaviour Monitoring & Control

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Delaval

Infovet

Gea Group

Boumatic

Scr Dairy

Afimilk

Sum-It Computer Systems

Dairymaster

Valley Agriculture Software

Lely Holding

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Livestock Monitoring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Livestock Monitoring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Livestock Monitoring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Livestock Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Livestock Monitoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Livestock Monitoring Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Livestock Monitoring Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Livestock Monitoring Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hardware

2.2.2 Software

2.2.3 Service

2.3 Livestock Monitoring Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Livestock Monitoring Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Livestock Monitoring Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Livestock Monitoring Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Livestock Monitoring Segment by Application

2.4.1 Milk Harvesting

2.4.2 Feeding Management

2.4.3 Breeding Management

2.4.4 Behaviour Monitoring & Control

2.5 Livestock Monitoring Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Livestock Monitoring Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Livestock Monitoring Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Livestock Monitoring Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Livestock Monitoring by Company

3.1 Global Livestock Monitoring Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Livestock Monitoring Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Livestock Monitoring Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Livestock Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Livestock Monitoring Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Livestock Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Livestock Monitoring Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Livestock Monitoring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Livestock Monitoring Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Livestock Monitoring Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Livestock Monitoring by Regions

4.1 Livestock Monitoring by Regions

4.2 Americas Livestock Monitoring Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Livestock Monitoring Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Livestock Monitoring Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Livestock Monitoring Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Livestock Monitoring Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Livestock Monitoring Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Livestock Monitoring Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Livestock Monitoring Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Livestock Monitoring Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Livestock Monitoring Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Livestock Monitoring Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Livestock Monitoring Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Livestock Monitoring Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Livestock Monitoring Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

….continued

