Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Liquid Nitrogen market will register a 4.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14220 million by 2025, from $ 11980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Liquid Nitrogen business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Liquid Nitrogen market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Liquid Nitrogen, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Liquid Nitrogen market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Liquid Nitrogen companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cryogenic Distillation

Pressure Swing Adsorption

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medical

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Metal Manufacturing

Construction

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Linde Group (Germany)

Southern Industrial Gas Berhad (Malaysia)

Praxair (US)

Air Products and Chemicals (US)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan)

Nexair (US)

Gulf(United Arab Emirates)

Messer Group (Germany)

Emirates Industrial Gases(United Arab Emirates)

Air Liquide (France)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Liquid Nitrogen consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Liquid Nitrogen market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Liquid Nitrogen manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Liquid Nitrogen with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Liquid Nitrogen submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Liquid Nitrogen Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Liquid Nitrogen Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cryogenic Distillation

2.2.2 Pressure Swing Adsorption

2.3 Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Liquid Nitrogen Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Liquid Nitrogen Segment by Application

2.4.1 Medical

2.4.2 Chemicals

2.4.3 Pharmaceuticals

2.4.4 Metal Manufacturing

2.4.5 Construction

2.4.6 Other

2.5 Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Liquid Nitrogen Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Liquid Nitrogen by Company

3.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Liquid Nitrogen Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Liquid Nitrogen Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Liquid Nitrogen Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Liquid Nitrogen by Regions

4.1 Liquid Nitrogen by Regions

4.2 Americas Liquid Nitrogen Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Liquid Nitrogen Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Liquid Nitrogen Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Liquid Nitrogen Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Liquid Nitrogen Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Liquid Nitrogen by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Liquid Nitrogen Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Liquid Nitrogen Distributors

10.3 Liquid Nitrogen Customer

11 Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Forecast

11.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

….continued

